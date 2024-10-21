Logitech’s G435 LIGHTSPEED Headset Slashed to $31.99 (60% off)

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Stop everything! Logitech’s G435 LIGHTSPEED gaming headset just dropped to an insane $31.99 from $79.99. That’s 60% off!

But you’ll have to act fast and snag one from Amazon because this deal will vanish like your favorite limited-edition console.

This over-ear gem won’t squeeze your domed noggin and will whisper sweet nothings of high-fidelity audio into your ears.

It weighs a miraculous 5.8 oz—a headset so light that your neck will thank you by not cramping during those marathon gaming sessions.

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Head $79.99 $31.99 The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED gaming headset offers a blend of wireless connectivity, comfort, and sustainability. It features over-ear design, dual microphones, and 18-hour battery life. What We Like: 60% Off: Rare, budget-friendly deal.

Versatile Use: Wireless and Bluetooth options for various devices.

Eco-Friendly: Made with recycled materials.

Long Battery Life: 18 hours of use. Check Availability

The breathable fabric ear cups mean your ears stay sweat-free during intense battles.

These aren’t just regular headphones; they’re headsets of the future! Welcome to LIGHTSPEED wireless—where connection lag is non-existent.

Play on any device under the sun, including PC, smartphones, and PlayStation, with Bluetooth delivering smooth performances. Plus, dual beamforming mics ensure your teammates won’t hear your mom vacuuming in the background.

With 18 hours of battery life, this headset will outlast your willpower. Worried about the planet? The construction includes 22% post-consumer recycled plastic, and the package comes from trees with certified zen.

Safety first, though: the optional volume limiter caps at 85 decibels, ensuring your ears won’t abandon ship in protest.

Don’t let this opportunity slip into the abyss. 60% off this headset is absolutely bananas, and If I was in the market for a new headset, this would be it.

So, get your hands (and ears) on the G435 before this deal is just another lost chapter in gaming folklore.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news