Apple accidentally confirms the existence of the M4 MacBook Air

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In October, Apple refreshed its Mac lineup with the new M4 chip, introducing the vastly powerful M4 MacBook Pro, M4 Mac Mini, and M4 iMac.

A few months back, we got our first taste of Apple’s new M4 silicon with the M4 iPad Pros, but Apple has not yet finished empowering all of its products with its latest chip.

As exciting as the M4 MacBook Pro is, while we think the M4 Mac Mini is more exciting, many fans are still waiting for the arrival of the M4 MacBook Air models.

With Apple Intelligence’s promised support, the M4 update might just be the biggest upgrade for Apple’s thinnest laptops.

On Wednesday, Apple released the macOS Sequoia 15.2 update, which mentions two unreleased Macs in the software.

MacRumors reports a software file for “Mac16,12” and “Mac16,13,” likely identifiers for the next-generation MacBook Air models.

M4 MacBook Air will be all about internals

Moreover, the leaked software references the “‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, M4, 2025)” and the “‌MacBook Air‌ (15-inch, M4, 2025).”

This basically confirmed that the new M4 MacBook Air models are not only deep in development but also not too far away from their launch.

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

Now, this sort of software leak is unusual for Apple, as the company is all about secrecy. However, this isn’t the first time an Apple software release has provided information about upcoming products.

Then again, Apple working on new MacBook Air models sporting its latest M4 chip is not really a secret.

Previous rumors suggest the devices may launch in the spring of 2025, sometime between March and June.

In addition to the new M4 chip, Apple may update a few things, like upgrading the base model’s RAM to 16GB, which is now the base configuration for the base model M2 and M3 MacBook Airs.

We are not expecting a design refresh; the M4 MacBook Air refresh will focus on the internals.

What do you think about Apple’s accidental reveal? Are you waiting to buy the M4 MacBook Air? Tell us your thoughts down below in the comments section or via a ping through the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news