M4 MacBook Air is coming early 2025, but Mac Studio is delayed

Apple is gearing up to launch M4-powered Macs, and the announcement may come as soon as next week, likely through a series of press releases.

While the imminent Apple launches won’t include the new MacBook Airs, today, Bloomberg reported that Apple is set to unveil the M4 MacBook Airs in early 2025.

The outlet further reveals that the updated Mac Studio timeline has been pushed back to the second quarter of 2025.

M4 MacBook Air is getting an early 2025 launch, while Mac Studio faces a delay

The outlet reports that the new M4 MacBook Air will be available in the usual 13- and 15-inch variants and have the same design as its predecessors.

The current M3 MacBook Airs sport a new design, introduced in July 2022 alongside the M2 MacBook Airs.

This isn’t the first time we have heard of the M4 MacBook Airs and their scheduled arrival in early 2025.

However, Mac Studio was supposed to arrive simultaneously, but Bloomberg reports that it has been pushed back.

According to the outlet, the M4 MacBook Air “is scheduled to be released after a December software update,” meaning it will likely arrive between January and February.

The outlet further states that mass production is scheduled to start soon.

Bloomberg notes that Apple initially planned to launch the M4 Mac Studio within the same timeframe. However, it is now “likely to come after a March software update, putting its debut between March and June.”

The outlet has also revealed that a new Mac Pro powered by M4 silicon is in the works.

More iPads are on their way

Bloomberg also reported that Apple is gearing up to announce more iPads and a revamped iPhone SE 4 in the coming Spring.

During the same spring product release cycle, Apple is planning to launch a revamped iPhone SE, fresh iPad Air models, and upgraded iPad keyboards. In that same window, Apple is also now aiming to release 11th-generation entry-level iPads codenamed J481 and J482, the people said.

That’s all. Next week, Apple plans to unveil the M4-powered MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini. Only the Mac Mini will come with a dramatic redesign in a significantly smaller form factor.

