M4 MacBook Pro retail units leaked to YouTubers before launch

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Alleged photos and videos of what could be an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip have surfaced online, revealing internal hardware details. This is the first major Apple hardware leak since the infamous iPhone 4 leak back in the day from Gizmodo.

A Russian YouTuber has posted several videos of what they claim to be the unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip, revealing benchmark results and specifications of the device.

M4 MacBook Pro unboxed and tested ahead of launch

The video shows a 14-inch MacBook Pro box with an M4 processor, a 10-core CPU and GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a Space Black finish. According to the About This Mac software menu in the video, the MacBook Pro displayed is an unpublished November 2024 model.

It features three Thunderbolt 4 connections, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and MagSafe. A third Thunderbolt 4 port would also be an upgrade for the base model, as the current entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro only has two Thunderbolt 3 connectors.

Besides this, the 14-inch MacBook Pro has no noticeable design changes.

The YouTuber also did a Geekbench test, which could give us our first true look at the M4 chip’s performance on a Mac. The findings are available on Geekbench’s website, with the system identified as Mac 16,1.

The device scored 3,864 points in the single-core test and 15,288 points in the multi-core test. For reference, the base model M3 MacBook Pro often scores around 3,000 in single-core testing and 11,800 in multi-core testing.

It is questionable whether these details are legitimate. Even if these leaks are unauthorized, some of the specifications shown are likely to be accurate.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple will reveal the first Macs with the M4 family of chips at the end of October. These will include a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip and higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

What do you think about this Apple leak? Do you think it’s legit, or is there some trickery at work here? Tell us what you think in the comments below, or head over to our Twitter or Facebook to message us.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news