M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro could launch in the second half of 2025

According to reports, Apple is gearing up to launch its M4-powered MacBooks later this year, possibly in November. After the MacBooks, Apple could refresh the Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M4 chips that many interested buyers have been waiting for.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in this week’s Power On newsletter, Mac Studio and Mac Pro computers equipped with Apple’s next-generation M4 chips will be among the last Macs upgraded with the new chip technology.

However, they may take longer to arrive as they could launch in the middle of the next year and could go on sale sometime in the second half of 2025. Let’s check out what and when can expect the Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M4 chips.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M4 chips coming soon?

The ‌Mac Studio‌ is set to come out somewhere around the middle of the year in 2025, which could indicate a June debut at WWDC, while the ‌Mac Pro‌ will launch sometime in the second half of 2025.

The difference between the two timelines indicates that the ‌Mac Pro‌ is expected to appear in the fall of 2025.

That’s a long wait given that the M4 chip was first revealed in early May of this year, alongside the latest iPad Pro models. So far, we’ve only seen the regular M4 chip, which was released in the iPad Pro.

Both the ‌Mac Pro‌ and ‌Mac Studio‌ will feature Apple’s M4 Ultra chips, which have yet to be revealed. Apple plans to ship new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac machines with M4 chips in October, with the MacBook Air following in early 2025.

Only after these devices hit the store, you can expect the Mac Studio and Mac Pro powered by M4 chips to come out.

