Marvel Rivals Season 1 to bring Dr. Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum map

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Marvel Rivals is gearing up for its Season 1 launch titled Eternal Night Falls, set to debut on January 10 at 1 AM PST.

The season introduces three new maps, including the much-anticipated Sanctum Sanctorum, Doctor Strange’s iconic abode.

This map will serve as the battleground for the new game mode, Doom Match, a free-for-all competition for 8-12 players.

Dr. Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum is coming to Marvel Rivals as a playable Map in Season 1

The Sanctum Sanctorum map has captured fan’s attention with its design.

Marvel Rivals has officially released a promotional video that reveals highlights of the map like floating cookware, a squid-like creature emerging from the fridge, and intricate artifacts adorning the space.

The map also includes winding staircases, levitating bookshelves, and whimsical portraits of Doctor Strange and Wong.

Besides this, Wong, a fan-favorite yet-to-appear character, is featured prominently in a painting.

Additionally, Doctor Strange’s ghostly canine companion, Bats, also makes an appearance, resting in the mystical setting.

The season’s story positions Dracula as the primary antagonist, challenging Marvel’s heroes.

With Doctor Strange temporarily removed from the fight due to Dracula’s trap, The Fantastic Four step up as defenders of New York City.

Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman will arrive with the season’s release, while Human Torch and The Thing are slated to join during the mid-season update. These heroes will lead the resistance against Dracula’s forces.

Alongside the Sanctum Sanctorum, two other maps—Midtown and Central Park—will also be added to the game.

Midtown will feature a convoy mission, offering intense street-level hero clashes, while Central Park, shrouded in mystery, is expected to debut during a mid-season update.

Season 1 promises significant content and gameplay improvement, delivering fresh environments, missions, and characters.

With so much on the horizon for the game, many players are excited about the Marvel Rivals’ future.

Do you play Marvel Rivals? Do you like what you’re hearing about the upcoming Season 1 update? Let’s chat about this in the comments below, or reach us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news