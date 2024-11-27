Mercedes-Benz rolls out its app for the Apple Watch

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Mercedes-Benz has launched a new Apple Watch app, bringing seamless vehicle interaction to users’ wrists and improving the integration of cars with wearable technology.

This app builds on the existing Mercedes-Benz mobile app by optimizing its features for the Apple Watch, providing on-the-go access to essential vehicle controls and information.

Designed for Apple Watches running watchOS 9 or later, the app requires users to have the Mercedes-Benz mobile app installed on their connected iPhone.

It is compatible with Mercedes-Benz models from 2019 onward, with the available features varying based on the vehicle’s model and equipment.

Notable functionalities of the Mercedes-Benz Apple Watch app include the ability to locate a parked vehicle using the watch, complete with turn-by-turn navigation or a virtual compass for areas without detailed mapping.

Users can also remotely lock and unlock their car doors—a practical feature when keys are out of reach.

You can also use it to see fuel or battery charge levels to check the estimated driving range or verify that windows are securely closed.

These capabilities aim to enhance convenience and mobility by eliminating the need to rely solely on a smartphone.

The app offers significant convenience, particularly in scenarios like navigating busy parking lots or unfamiliar areas.

However, it has raised questions about security and potential limitations. For instance, if the Apple Watch is lost or stolen, could the car’s security be compromised?

While Mercedes-Benz likely incorporates robust security measures, this concern highlights the need for continued vigilance in designing connected technologies.

Moreover, the app’s functionality might be more limited compared to the mobile app, with features like climate control or pre-heating the car possibly unavailable on the watch version.

Despite these considerations, the Mercedes-Benz Apple Watch app can come in handy in various situations and adds convince of using certain features of your car without keys or the mobile app.

