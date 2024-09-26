Meta Quest 3S is a powerful yet affordable VR headset

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meta’s VR lineup just got a whole lot more interesting. The company finally spilled the beans on the heavily leaked Quest 3S, and this thing is a doozy.

For $299.99, you’re getting a VR headset that, in terms of specs and performance, is shockingly close to the far pricier Quest 3.

If you’ve been itching to dip your toes into the world of virtual reality but didn’t want to break the bank, the Quest 3S might be the answer to your prayers.

So, what makes the Quest 3S such a compelling buy? For starters, it packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip as the Quest 3, meaning you can play all the same games and experiences on either device.

You’re also getting the same Touch Plus controllers as the Quest 3. And in a surprising twist, the Quest 3S actually boasts longer battery life than its pricier sibling, with Meta claiming 2.5 hours of average use versus 2.2 hours for the Quest 3.

One of the Quest 3S’s most intriguing features is its “Action Button” for switching between passthrough and immersive modes.

You can already do this on the Quest 3 and Quest Pro by enabling a “Double Tap” feature, but having a dedicated button might make you more likely to regularly switch back and forth to get a view of the real world around you.

Of course, the Quest 3S isn’t without its compromises. It’s slightly larger than the Quest 3, and its front sensors are arranged in two triangular formations versus the Quest 3’s three pill-shaped cutouts.

Perhaps most notably, the 3S uses lower-resolution displays than the Quest 3 – the same 1832 x 1920 per-eye resolution as the older Quest 2 – and it has a narrower field of view to boot. And while the Quest 3 has a depth sensor, the 3S does not.

Quest 3S vs Quest 3: What’s the Difference?

Feature Quest 3S Quest 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Controllers Touch Plus Touch Plus Battery Life Up to 2.5 hours Up to 2.2 hours Resolution 1832 x 1920 per eye Higher resolution Field of View Narrower Wider Depth Sensor No Yes Price (128GB) $299.99 $429.99 Release Date October 15, 2024 October 10, 2023

But are these trade-offs a big deal? TechRadar reviewers praised the Quest 3S as a “near-perfect blend of mixed-reality value and performance.”

Gizmodo, on the other hand, found that despite enjoying some activities with the 3s, the lack of a stable horizon contributed to discomfort, ultimately leading the reviewer to having a severe case of nausea.

ArsTechnica considers the Quest 3S a “remarkable advancement in mixed-reality technology,” emphasizing its balance of performance and affordability.

So is the Quest 3S worth your hard-earned cash?

If you’re new to VR, Meta’s offering a ridiculously compelling package. You’re getting great hardware and a ton of VR experiences to get lost in, and you won’t have to take out a second mortgage to get started.

Sure, VR headsets remain a niche product, and Meta’s metaverse ambitions are still a pipe dream. But if you’re ready to take the plunge into virtual reality, the Quest 3S is a hell of an entry point.

The Quest 3S is available for preorder now, with the headset shipping on October 15th. Meta is also throwing in Batman: Arkham Shadow, which comes out on October 22nd, if you buy either the Quest 3 or Quest 3S.

Meta VR Headset Pricing

Model Storage Original Price Current Price Quest 3S 128GB $299.99 $299.99 Quest 3S 256GB $399.99 $399.99 Quest 3 512GB $649.99 $499.99 Quest 3 128GB $499.99 $429.99 (discounted)

With the Quest 3S joining the party, Meta’s VR lineup is looking sharper than ever. You’ve got the 128GB Quest 3S for $299.99, the 256GB Quest 3S for $399.99, and the 512GB Quest 3 for $499.99.

The 512GB Quest 3 originally cost a whopping $649.99 when it launched last year, and now Meta is planning to sell its leftover 128GB Quest 3 headsets, which started at $499.99, for $429.99.

The Quest 2 and Quest Pro are being phased out, with Meta selling its remaining stock through the end of the year or until they’re gone, whichever comes first.

The Quest 3S has certainly shaken up Meta’s VR lineup with its impressive specs and price point! Are you excited about this new entry into the world of virtual reality, or do you have concerns about its compromises compared to the Quest 3? We’d love to hear your thoughts!

