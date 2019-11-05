Microsoft’s new mobile app brings together all your favorite Office software

Working on your phone, in theory, is a wonderful thing. It opens up the world a bit, but if you’re like me, finding quality apps that actually make work easier can be a burden. Microsoft is hoping to change that with its new Office mobile app.

The new app, which bundles Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and PDF functionality, is currently available as a preview for both iOS and Android.

The new Office mobile app brings all of your favorite Microsoft software under one roof

Not only do you get refreshed mobile versions of your classic Office software, but there are plenty of other tools included that should be of use to almost anyone who uses their phone for work.

Some of the notable feature of the new Office mobile app:

Document scanning

Whiteboard scanning

Table scanning for Excel

A notes app for quick access

PDF signing

Handwriting-to-text note taking

The app is not yet available for everyone, with TheNextWeb noting that the limited number of iOS signups quickly filled up. If you’re an Android user, however, you can skip on over to Microsoft to gain access to the new app.

The new app will be included with users’ Microsoft 365 subscription.

What do you think? Interested in trying out this new app from Microsoft?

