Movo makes it easier to go back to school with deals on great microphones

It’s that time of the year when school is back in session, and Movo wants to make that transition a little easier with their range of microphones. There’s something for everyone, from easy-to-use USB microphones to small recording devices that work right from a smartphone. These Movo microphones make everything from class projects to video calls to recording lectures a breeze, and even better, they’re now on sale.

Of course, everyone can take advantage of these great back-to-school deals with Movo. If you’re looking to start a podcast, want to record interviews or even if you have a song that the world needs to hear, Movo has something for you.

MOVO UM700

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use microphone that just needs to be plugged in to get started, look no further than the UM700. This USB microphone could not be easier to use, but don’t confuse that with it being basic.

The UM700 captures latency-free broadcast-quality audio, has a number of adjustable polar patterns and has a headphone jack with monitoring so users can hear everything. The UM700 is the ultimate back-to-school microphone as it is perfect for video calls, podcast recording, live streams, and practically anything else that needs a microphone. The UM700 is truly the microphone to look at for its power and simplicity.

The Movo UM700 is down 20% to $64.96 ($15.99 off) through September 6 with code BTS20 on the official Movo website.

MOVO UM300

So you saw the UM700 and how impressive it is, but wanted something a little more compact to match your on-the-go lifestyle? That’s where the UM300 comes in. This microphone may be smaller than the UM700, but don’t let its size fool you.

The UM300 has the same features as the UM700, along with the same great broadcast-quality sound, but in a more compact frame that is perfect for students who are constantly on the move. Just plug this microphone into a USB port on a PC, Mac, Chromebook, or even a USB-C port on a smartphone to get started.

The Movo UM300 is down 20% to $47.96 ($11.99 off) through September 6 with code BTS20 on the official Movo website.

MOVO MA5L

Easily the smallest microphone on this list, the Movo MA5L is built exclusively for iPhones and iPads thanks to its MFi certified Lightning connector. This makes the MA5L perfect for improving the quality of cell phone videos for short projects, vlog-style videos or even TikTok posts once all the schoolwork is done.

The microphone can rotate a full 180 degrees, which allows users to better record in and out of selfie mode. The MA5L also includes a small windscreen to put over the microphone to help filter out unwanted sounds when recording. The best part is there are no extra apps needed, so just plug the MA5L in and start recording.

The Movo MA5L is down 20% to $35.96 ($8.99 off) through September 6 with code BTS20 on the official Movo website.

MOVO VSM-7

Those looking for the best-of-the-best that Movo has to offer need not look any further than the VSM-7. This professional-grade condenser microphone is built with three different polar patterns, making it ideal for everything from ASMR recordings to live music.

The VSM-7 also comes packed with some great accessories including a 10-foot XLR cable, shock mount, and pop filter, which should improve anyone’s recording kit. This microphone is great for those who are serious about their livestreaming setup or want to record studio-quality songs from home.

The Movo VSM-7 is down 20% to $99.96 ($24.99 off) through September 6 with code BTS20 on the official Movo website.

MOVO VXR10

Ah, student films. The birthplace of experimental techniques and unique storytelling. Students who want to film movies on a DSLR camera, or even just a smartphone, should definitely consider upgrading their sound with the Movo VXR10. This lightweight microphone comes with cables for both cameras and smartphones, a shock mount, fuzzy windscreen, and a pouch to store everything in for easy transport.

The VXR10 doesn’t require any batteries or additional power, and just needs to be plugged in to improve audio recording quality. The best part? The VXR10 includes a 6-episode video course to help anyone improve the audio quality on their projects and make the most of the VXR10.

The Movo VXR10 is down 20% to $31.96 ($7.99 off) through September 6 with code BTS20 on the official Movo website.

