Need an electric toothbrush? Amazon has a handful of Philips options deeply discounted today
Electric toothbrushes can run pretty expensive. So if you’ve been waiting around for a worthwhile deal, today is your day because Amazon has a bunch of Philips Sonicare toothbrushes deeply discounted in a one-day sale. And we’re not talking small discounts either. We’re seeing savings of up to %40. That’s huge.
So, what’s up for grabs? Well, you have six options, all of which can be found here—prices range from $59 all the way to $89. So worst-case scenario, you’re getting a premium electric toothbrush for under $100, which is insane. If you were to ask us what option you should go with, this $59 option is a solid buy. But again, you have plenty of other options to choose from here.
Whether you need this for yourself or need to cross someone off your holiday shopping list, these prices are certainly something you don’t want to miss out on. Just keep in mind, these prices are only good for today, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger. Click the button below for more info.
