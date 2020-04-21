Netflix just introduced a screen lock feature for its Android mobile app – here’s how it works

The Android version of the Netflix app just got a super-handy tweak to the user interface that’s designed to help you enjoy your shows without interruption. It’s called Screen Lock, and it does exactly that – locking the screen from accidental taps that might otherwise pause or skip scenes at inopportune moments.

We’ve not seen the update on our app yet, but you can see how it works in the clip below that was recorded by 9to5Google. A new Screen Lock button is under the normal playback controls, tapping that makes all the other controls disappear until someone taps the Unlock button and then confirms with another tap.

This is obviously a boon to anyone using Netflix to keep their kids entertained while statewide lockdowns are in effect and screen time restrictions are relaxed. We’ve all seen what happens when kids start randomly pressing things on our phones, usually with amusing consequences. Now you don’t have to worry about your child accidentally ordering stuff, or finding their way to the less kid-friendly content on Netflix.

If you’re an iOS user though, you’ll have to wait. It’s possible that Netflix will turn the feature on at some point in the near future, as the iPad is often the entertainment choice for many parents. Then again, Netflix might just be beta testing with a small number of Android users to see if the feature would be welcome.

All I have to say to that is one thing, Netflix. Please, please bring it to the iOS app before my kiddo orders something crazy on Amazon.

