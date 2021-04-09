Netflix will be your home for new Sony movies starting in 2022, including Spider-Man

A 2005 agreement with Starz is now coming to an end, with Sony announcing that starting in 2022, Sony movies will be added to streaming giant Netflix. According to Deadline, it will be an 18-month exclusivity deal.

From their reporting, multiple platforms have been in talks with Sony in an effort to get streaming rights to new movies, but Netflix prevailed with a whopping $1 billion bid. According to sources familiar with the situation, the payout will be made over four years.

With movie releases being so unique right now due to COVID-19, there are some movies that might see later releases than expected. Deadline does report that some of the first Sony titles to be added will be Morbius, Uncharted, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Bullet Train.

“At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative, original films in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment,” said Sony’s president of worldwide distribution Keith Le Goy.

The deal also means that both current and upcoming Spider-Man movies will eventually make their way to Netflix, which is sure to be exciting for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This also means that Venom, Jumanji, and Bad Boys movies will also be available on Netflix when the deal starts in 2022.

