Listen up, folks! If you haven’t gotten around to renewing your antivirus subscription yet, today’s your lucky day. Newegg has a slew of antivirus deals that’ll keep your devices safe on the cheap.

The crown jewel here is two years of Bitdefender Total Security 2024 for just $25.99. That gets you coverage for five devices so that you can protect your whole household.

Normally, this would cost a cool $150, but since you’re a KnowTechie deals reader, you get it for less. To get the discount, enter the more-than-magical promo code SAV23 at checkout!

Bitdefender Total Security 2019 offers protection for up to five devices over two years. It features advanced malware detection, multi-layer ransomware protection, and much more.

If Bitdefender isn’t your bag, you can snag one year of Norton 360 Premium for $19.99 with code SAV33, which covers ten devices. If you want to shop around, there are even more options from ESET and McAfee.

Available Options:

McAfee Antivirus 2024 provides tough ransomware protection and web defense, blocking malware, online scams, malicious links, and phishing attempts to keep your personal information safe.

Got single-PC needs? McAfee’s offering its 1-Year Antivirus 2024 for a mere $9.99 via promo code BTSW3DV6237. Or go five-deep with Malwarebytes Premium for $24.99, using BTSW3DV6242.

These deals won’t last forever, so don’t sleep on this chance to save some cash. Your wallet (and your devices) will thank you.

This software is designed for one PC and lasts for one year. It helps keep your computer safe from various online threats, like viruses and hackers.

