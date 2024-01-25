The best Antivirus software (2024)

Since the advent of personal computers there exist malicious forces working to undermine our personal and electronic security.

Hackers, phishers, spammers, scammers, and loads of unsavory characters work hard to steal our personal information, turn our computers into ghost machines, and just break stuff.

So it’s continuously paramount that we use some sort of software designed for our protection, like one of these antivirus programs.

Each of these antivirus software programs provides a similar service to the next: protecting our devices and identities from malicious forces.

Because as much as some of us like to think we’re amateur-hour security experts, scammers have become more advanced and skilled than ever before.

So it’s integral to our personal safety and computer health that we suck up our pride and utilize the best antivirus software of 2024.

Best Antivirus software of 2024

Best Overall

Norton 360 Deluxe [12 month] $29.99 Norton 360 is one of the leading antivirus providers, with real-time monitoring and protection against malware and other threats. You also get a fully-featured security suite with a VPN, password manager, firewall, and dark web monitoring.

OS Compatibility: Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS Cost: Subscription with free trial What We Like: Real-time protection against malware, ransomware, viruses, and more

Dark web monitoring to notify you if your personal information is up for sale

25GB of secure cloud backup for important files, so you won't lose them even if the worst happens to your computer Check Availability

There’s a reason Norton 360 is one of the most popular and well-known antivirus software packages on the market.

It consistently defeats threats with a high level of success, using heuristic analytics and machine learning to murder the most advanced malware out there.

Plus it’s packed with features such as a firewall, password manager, VPN, dark web monitoring, ransomware protection, and so much more.

The dark web monitoring is a nice touch. We might never enter the shadow world, but our personal data might. Norton 360 keeps it personal, private, and secure.

Best for Windows

Windows Security Rebranded to Windows Security, this inbuilt antivirus comes with every copy of Windows 10 or 11 to protect your PC from threats and viruses. It's really all you need these days, but it isn't the most fully-featured security suite so you don't get any added extras.

OS Compatibility: Windows Cost: Free with Windows What We Like: Built-in to every version of Windows 10 and 11

Completely free to use

Protects against viruses and other threats Learn more

Whelp, it goes without saying that if you have a Windows PC, you have one of the most competent but annoying antivirus programs out there in Windows Security.

Built into every new copy of Windows, Security does a nominal job of protecting your PC. It’s no slouch, but it’s not a feature-rich antivirus program.

Windows Security does offer real-time protection, and regular updates itself, slogging your RAM as it does so. But it’s a small price to pay (nothing) for moderate protection without paying a premium.

It’s worth mentioning that Windows Security used to be called Microsoft Defender, but was rebranded as Defender is now the name of the security product included with Microsoft 365.

Best for Mac

Intego Mac Internet Security X9 $39.99 $29.99 The old paradigm of Macs not needing antivirus is misguided. With the surging popularity of Apple's OS, hackers have shifted to crafting Mac malware so you need protection. Designed specifically for the needs of macOS, Intego gives you real-time monitoring, a smart firewall, optimization tools and smart backups to keep your Mac safe.

OS Compatibility: macOS Cost: Subscription What We Like: Customized antivirus and security for macOS users

Real-time monitoring and backup options that work with Time Machine to keep you protected

Smart firewall to proactively protect from threats Check Availability

If you are a macOS person, then you’ll need an antivirus program specifically optimized for macOS and that’s Intego.

Intego is designed to take Apple’s built-in security features to the next level with real-time monitoring, Mac optimization tools and backup options, and toggle boxes for network security.

One standout feature is the customizable smart firewall. This ensures that no matter where you are working on your Mac, you are getting the best protection possible.

Intego does offer a Windows antivirus scanner, but it’s a pale imitation of the Mac version.

Best for anti-phishing

McAfee Total Protection 2024 Ready $119.99 $24.99 McAfee's security suites bring multiple added extras over the real-time antivirus protection, including AI-powered scam protection, a VPN that can turn on automatically on public Wi-Fi, a secure password manager, and options to secure all of your devices.

OS Compatibility: Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Chrome Cost: Subscription What We Like: Protect every device from PCs, Macs, iPhones, and Androids with one subscription

AI-powered protection against scammers

Added value with VPN, password manager, and dark web monitoring Check Availability

Ironically, McAfee’s image is used just as much on malicious websites as phishing spam as it works to protect against it. Don’t let that put you off though, as those sites are fraudulently using the logo to trick you.

The antivirus package is one of the best in the industry. McAfee’s best features is its protection against phishing and web-based trojan attacks. Basically, if you have McAfee installed, you never have to fret when browsing even the most sus sites.

The subscription package can get a bit expensive, but McAfee also offers some of the most comprehensive parental controls on the market.

There’s also a Wi-Fi scanner, especially helpful if you are constantly hooking up with rando Wi-Fi networks ya dawg.

Best free antivirus

Malwarebytes Premium $59.99 $43.32 Malwarebytes has long been one of the better malware removal tools, and does a great job with the free version requiring manually triggered scans. Upgrading to the premium subscription adds scheduling, real-time monitoring, and other benefits like spam call protection on iOS devices.

OS Compatibility: Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android Cost: Subscription with indefinite free trial What We Like: Free version gives you most of the functionality of the subscription

Protects against viruses, malware, spyware and ransomware

Works on most operating systems Check Availability See free version

While Malwarebytes does have a comprehensive subscription plan with the normal features you’d find in an antivirus software, the free version is where it’s at. While you have to run it on-demand, you can use the free version literally forever.

The free version of Malwarebytes is one of the best ways to quickly remove viruses and malware from your PC. That’s not because it’s free, but because it has a constantly up-to-date database of the latest malware and is quick and easy to use.

Simply download, install, ignore the subscription buttons, and clean your PC of the crap you accidentally downloaded.

Best for businesses

Trend Micro Internet Security $49.99 Trend Micro has more of a footprint in the enterprise space, but that means it's tried and tested and will protect your home computers just as well. Alongside the always-on antivirus it can protect you against identity theft, malware, ransomware, phishing links, and more.

OS Compatibility: Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Chrome OS Cost: Subscription What We Like: Enterprise-level protection with deep customizability

Encrypted password manager with support for 2-factor authentication

Helps keep your social media accounts safe Check Availability

Trend Micro has a lot of customization options, which is why it’s popular for enterprise-level protection. IT managers can adjust permissions and features based on organizational needs, and it works with the most popular operating systems.

It’s really robust in the password protection arena, with 256-bit AES encryption, unlimited password storage, password generation, and two-factor authentication. While Trend Micro might not be the most well-known antivirus software, it’s still offers enough for consideration.

Best extra features

Panda Security From $3.99 per month Many antivirus products have an unreasonably low device limit, but not Panda. You can use it on all of your home devices from one subscription, with no limits on the number of devices it will install on. That's a big bonus, and comes in addition to VPNs, PC optimization, and other added extras.

OS Compatibility: Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS Cost: Subscription and free plan What We Like: Four different subscription tiers so you can choose the protection level you want

Added extras like VPN, Wi-Fi protection, ransomware protection, parental controls and PC optimization

Protect all of your home devices from one subscription with no limits Check Availability

Panda’s VPN isn’t that great, but that’s a small thing in its sea of extra features. There’s a free plan that offers basic virus protection for Windows and Android, but the subscription plan offers advanced ransomware protection, password manager, parental controls, and a file encrypter.

But the best feature that Panda includes is its Rescue Kit. This is a bootable version that resides on a USB drive, just in case your computers gets obliterated by a virus. That’s much cheaper than scrapping your PC and starting over.

Best free trial

Sophos Home From $59.99 per year Sophos Home is a fully-featured security suite that gives you a 30 day trial before you need your credit card details, so you can figure out if it's the home security option for you. It has advanced centralized management and works on most devices, including mobile ones.

OS Compatibility: Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS Cost: Subscription and free version What We Like: Robust protection against online malware so that you can surf securely

A 30-day free trial that doesn't require a credit card

Parental controls, centralized security management, and ransomware protection Check Availability

Sophos Home is a consumer-facing version of its enterprise-level malware protection software.

Its free version is fairly robust, offering supreme malware protection. Web pages packed with malware stand no chance against Sophos Home’s malware protection.

It’s all in how Sophos Home functions, as it shuts down threatening processes when active, and then automatically reverts data. Plus, it actively blacklists websites known for dumping malware on computers, mitigating risk.

Best for online banking

Kaspersky Internet Security 2023 $89.99 $39.99 Kaspersky is one of the biggest names in antivirus protection, and a solid choice for protecting your computers and cellphones from attacks. It's also got added extras like stronger protection when on online banking websites, a way to protect your webcam, and tracking protection.

OS Compatibility: Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS Cost: Subscription What We Like: Works on all of your devices

Added value like parental controls and extra security when doing online banking

Protects against malware, tracking, and more Check Availability

While Kaspersky is a Russian company, it is more focused on capitalism than anything else.

Plus, with its safe money secure browser, anti-phishing protection, smart home monitor, and unlimited VPN, it’s one of the best pieces of security software for online banking and random financial transactions.

Kaspersky has a dangerous site protection feature and an antivirus engine that keeps itself constantly updated.

While you might fear the call is coming from within the house, Kaspersky has done nothing but competently protect consumers from viruses for its entire existence.

Best budget

Bitdefender Total Security 2024 $53.99 Bitdefender has a hybrid security model that offloads the heavy scanning to the cloud, so your computer isn't using all of its resources to stay protected. It's also packed with optimizations to reduce battery drain, has a VPN, and ways to protect your webcam and microphone.

OS Compatibility: Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS Cost: Subscription What We Like: Real-time protection against malware, web attacks, phishing, fraud, and more

Adapts to the hardware of your device to improve performance

Rescue environment for deep cleaning Check Availability

Bitdefender has two things that set it apart from it competitors. First, it has one of the most advanced antivirus engines backed by a killer malware database, AI detection, and machine learning.

Second, it has one of the best subscription tiers in its Total Security plan, which comes in less in cost than other services.

However, that plan doesn’t include a VPN, but the next tier does and it’s a nice VPN, comparable to standalone products. If you are have a budget for your protection, Bitdefender can save you a few bucks without sacrificing features.

Best for mobile

Avira Prime From $9.99 per month This lightweight antivirus program is perfect for protecting your phones and other mobile devices, and it can block spam callers as an added bonus.

OS Compatibility: Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS Cost: Subscription What We Like: Anonymizes your web browsing for security and anti-tracking

Optimizes your privacy settings and has an inbuilt password manager

Blocks spam calls on your mobile devices Check Availability

The reason Avira is best for mobile is the same reason its best for old computers running Windows XP, it’s a very lightweight program.

This is because its antivirus engine lives in the cloud, rather than in temp files on your PC. You don’t have to download anything of substance.

Plus, it’s packed with system optimization tools such as a startup optimizer, game booster, and junk file cleaner.

That junk file cleaner really comes in handy because while they may not be virus-laden, junk files still take up space and slow things down. Avira also has clean apps for your mobile devices, so you can keep those tiny computers virus-free.

Best bundled VPN

TotalAV From $29 for the first year TotalAV is a low-overhead antivirus with a fast VPN that works with streaming sites. It also has added value in a password manager, a remote log out tool, and secure browsing.

OS Compatibility: Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS Cost: Subscription What We Like: Low cost subscription with included VPN

Web shield for secure browsing

Remote log out tool Check Availability

TotalAV has all the stuff you’d look for in antivirus software, including a web shield that prevents you from even accessing scary websites.

But where it really stands out, as far as an antivirus software, is with its bundled VPN. It’s as good as or better than some standalone VPNs, and is totally secure and works with streaming sites. Plus it’s fast, which some VPNs struggle with.

Additionally, TotalAV has a nice password product called Total Password that provides an encrypted box to store all your passwords and private data.

And there’s even a tool to remotely log you out of all your accounts on any device, a nice touch for an antivirus software.

Things to consider when procuring antivirus software

Image: Unsplash

1. Price

Many of the antivirus programs here list “subscription” under cost. That’s because many have tiered pricing, based on different features like adding a VPN or monthly vs. annual billing.

But the gist is that you should ask yourself before balking at $19.99, what’s the price you’d put on your personal computing security?



How much would you pay to ensure your identity isn’t stolen and your computer isn’t secretly used for doing crimes?

2. Features

Many antivirus software packages are just that. They are much more than antivirus protection. They offer password protection, dark web monitoring, VPN services, malware scanning, and so on.

There’s no reason to get more than what you need. So if you don’t need ten licenses, or enterprise protection, or a password locker, don’t spend the money. Buy the software and plan that contains the features you need.

3. Operating system compatibility

While most antivirus programs work with Windows and Mac, some are better suited for particular operating systems. Especially when it comes to mobile OS like Android or iOS, and Chrome.

Pick the software that optimizes your security for your operating system, or install Linux. Your call.

Final thoughts on the best antivirus software of 2024

As we keep moving forward with technology, as do the spammers, hackers, and phishers. Basic trojan horse viruses are a thing of the past (though still used) and the daily threats we face just turning our computers on compound every single day.

Considering how much we spend annually on subscription services for entertainment and content, it’s a small thing to spend much less on software to protect that freedom.

