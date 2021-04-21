Newegg is now accepting Dogecoin because nothing makes sense

Ok, so just so we are clear – Dogecoin is a meme cryptocurrency, but apparently, it also has real value, as online retailer Newegg has announced that it will now accept Dogecoin as a payment method.

This is not the first crypto that Newegg will accept. Back in 2014, the online platform began accepting Bitcoin as a payment method. Now, depending on how you feel about cryptocurrency, Bitcoin either makes more sense or it is also a make-believe thing and neither has real value.

The announcement from Newegg makes it one of the first places to accept the meme currency. Dogecoin has seen massive growth, fueled by social media and people like Elon Musk.

Newegg made the announcement yesterday, on Doge Day, the day the internet decided to try and push the digital currency to new levels. It didn’t work.

So, yeah, if you’ve been hoarding Dogecoin and need somewhere to spend it all, there’s always Newegg. Maybe you can snag a graphics card or something – oh wait, those are all sold out still. Because of things like Dogecoin and Bitcoin.

