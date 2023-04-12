YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket pricing: touchdown or fumble?

YouTube announced pricing for its highly-anticipated new Sunday Ticket package, and it’s not cheap.

Brace yourselves because access to this season’s games will cost anywhere from $249 to $489, depending on which package you choose.

But wait, it gets even more confusing. The pricing structure is enough to make anyone feel like they like took a hard hit on the field

Here’s how much it’ll cost you: for the basic season-long package of out-of-market games, early birds who sign up during the presale period will pay $249. But if you miss the presale, that price goes up to $349. And if you want to add the RedZone channel to your package, that’s an additional $40 during the presale or $90 if you miss it.

Alternatively, you can opt for the Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month to access just RedZone channel.

YouTube’s Sunday Ticket package pricing:

Package Type Presale Price Regular Price YouTube TV Subscriber – Basic $249 $349 YouTube TV Subscriber – Basic + RedZone $289 $389 YouTube TV Subscriber – RedZone only $10.99/month N/A Primetime Channels Subscriber – Basic $349 $449 Primetime Channels Subscriber – Basic + RedZone $389 $489

Now, we’re not going to sugarcoat it – the price tag is steep. But let’s not forget that Sunday Ticket has always been expensive.

Last year, when the package was distributed by DirecTV, the base Sunday Ticket package cost $293.94. So while YouTube’s pricing may seem steep, it’s not too far off from what fans have paid in the past.

To sweeten the deal, YouTube is developing some exciting platform-specific features for football, including a way to watch multiple games at once, tools for buying team merch, and live chat and polls.

Subscribers who sign up through Primetime Channels will see live games in their YouTube feed, and highlights and fantasy data will be all over the platform.

Image: KnowTechie

We get it, it’s expensive. But here’s the kicker – YouTube is reportedly shelling out a whopping $2 billion a year for this package.

So yea, YouTube certainly has its work cut out for it. But if it can get it right, it could revolutionize the industry and bring football fans a game-changing viewing experience.

This is a statement move for YouTube as it strives to become a traditional entertainment giant. Previously, Apple was in the discussion, but eventually pulled out of negotiations.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: