NHL 20 is down to just $12 one the Xbox One right now

If you need a reason to pick up NHL 20, the best one we can give you right now is that it’s only $12 on the Xbox One. Yup, that’s right, $12 will get you a digital copy of NHL 20. Yea, this is pretty much a no-brainer.

Here’s a quick rundown:

EA SPORTS NHL 20 introduces cutting-edge gameplay innovation to showcase your skills, more customization to unlock your style, and new modes to compete with friends. RPM Tech-powered gameplay introduces Signature Shots that replicate your favorite NHL players’ real-world shot styles. Over 45 new shot animations make every attack a threat, and new passing and puck pick-ups create faster, fluid gameplay executed at full speed.

For just $12, you really can’t go wrong here. If you’ve been meaning to add this game to your collection, well, today is your day. Don’t miss out. Click the button below for more details.

