Get a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for $16.09

CDKeys has a special offer that gets you a 12-month Switch Online membership for $16.09. Yup—that’s a drop from the usual $20. Peek at the offer right here.

This isn’t just regular online access. It’s a complete retro getaway with over 100 NES, Super NES, and Game Boy classics.

Relive the glory days with games like ‘Super Mario Bros. 3’ and ‘The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.’ These are not just static relics; they come with fresh online play options.

Access to over 100 classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy games.

Enables online multiplayer gaming.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership offers several benefits, making it a valuable option for Switch owners who enjoy online gaming and accessing a trove of classic games. Here are some of the best takeaways:

Online Play: Play with friends or compete against players worldwide in games that support online multiplayer, such as ‘Splatoon 3’, ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, and ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’. Classic Games: Access a vast library of classic games from the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), and Game Boy. These include iconic titles like ‘Super Mario Bros. 3’, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening’, and many others, with added online functionalities. Exclusive Offers: Membership provides special deals and discounts, such as the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers, which can offer significant savings on select Nintendo games. Cloud Saves: Safely back up your game save data to Nintendo’s cloud servers. This feature is useful for data recovery in case of system failures or when switching to a new console.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

For competitive gamers, this is your ticket to worldwide gaming dominance. Challenge friends or strangers in global gaming showdowns.

Whether you’re squadding up in ‘Splatoon’ or going solo in ‘Stardew Valley’, this deal ensures your adventure doesn’t skip a beat.

Get the best Nintendo Switch online price here

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your Nintendo Switch experience.

With a 12-month Switch Online membership at a fraction of the cost, you’re not just buying access to online play; you’re unlocking a treasure chest of gaming history. So grab this deal while it lasts, and let the games begin!

