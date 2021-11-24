Oclean is blowing out a ton of its electric toothbrushes in a huge Black Friday sale

This is an opportunity for you to save a ton of money on Oclean products in its upcoming Black Friday sale. Oclean’s Black Friday sale will begin from Nov 25th – Nov 29th (Nov 25th 08:00 – Nov 30th 7:59 GMT). Here are the exciting deals available in this sale.

Daily Super Flash Deals

You will get to experience mouthwatering deals on a wide range of Oclean Electric Toothbrushes at 0.00 PST or 8:00 GMT every day till the end of the Oclean Black Friday sale. Available deals include:

Image: Oclean

Oclean F1 for $9.99: This is one of Oclean’s portable lightweight electric toothbrushes capable of going up to 36000rpm and up to 5000 hours on a single charge. The brush head has 3D-designed bristles for deeper cleaning of your teeth. You can choose between three modes: standard whitening, sensitive cleaning, and standard cleaning.

Oclean Z1 for $19.99: Another great product that you can get at a fraction of the price on the super flash deals is the Oclean Z1 sonic electric toothbrush which uses a 6-axis gyroscope to identify 8 brushing areas so you don’t miss any part of your teeth while brushing.

Also, it has a 40000rpm brushless motor, 16 preset brushing plans that are also customizable to cater to different people. There is also a 30-day battery life with support for optional accessories like the two-in-one charger + holder, travel case, and a different set of brush heads to choose from. There is Bluetooth 5.0 for you to connect to your phone and use the app.

Oclean X for $29.99: This is a smart toothbrush with a 0.9” touch screen, 42000rpm, 20 preset plans that are customizable from the app, and 4 brushing modes. In addition, there is a 6-axis gyroscope here as well that gives you a score on the touchscreen on your brushing motion.

Other details on the touchscreen include blind zone reminders and brushing time. The Oclean X allows you to choose from 32 levels of intensity ranging from gentle care to superior cleaning. It also boasts of IPX7 waterproof rating.

Up to 50％ OFF Flash Sales! No coupon needed!

Or $119.98 for two (instead of $179.99) and get 1 Oclean X Pro, 2 Charger & Holder, 1 Dental Floss, and 2 Extra Brush Heads valued at $65 for free.

Oclean W1 at $69.99 (instead of $99.99) and get 1 Dental Floss and 2 Extra nozzles for free valued at $20.

(instead of $99.99) and get 1 Dental Floss and 2 Extra nozzles for free valued at $20. Buy the Oclean W1 and Oclean X Pro at $129.99 (instead of $189.98) and get 1 Oclean Tote Bag, 1 Charger & Holder, 1 Dental Floss, 2 Extra Brush Heads and 2 Extra nozzles for free valued at $70.

Free Gifts for orders

You get 1 Oclean Dental Floss for free on every order

Get 2 Brush Heads for free for the first 100 Electric Toothbrush orders each day during Oclean Black Friday

Extra discount for all toothbrush orders：

$5 only for extra 2 brush head refills

$10 only for extra 4 brush head refills

During this Black Friday sale, you can enjoy 20% off accessories above $39 and 30% off accessories above $59. Plus, Oclean is offering free gifts with your purchase. These include one free Oclean Tote Bag for orders over $99, one rree Oclean S1 Electric Toothbrush for Orders over $169, and one free Oclean One Electric Toothbrush for Orders over $249

