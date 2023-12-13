Is your Macbook screen cooking your eyeballs? Ocushield is the answer

So, there I was one morning, staring at myself in the mirror, eyes redder than a stop sign.

It looked like I’d just reenacted my teen rebel days when I thought smoking a joint in the church parking lot was a stroke of genius.

But no, this wasn’t a walk of shame down memory lane; this was the wake-up call of the century from my laptop screen. My wife, who’s got this annoying habit of being right, pointed out that my marathon screen sessions could be the villain here.

Turns out, she nailed it. My MacBook’s bright screen was frying my eyeballs, and I needed a solution, pronto.

That’s when I stumbled upon Ocushield, the screen protector that’s all about blocking nasty blue light that our tech loves to throw at us.

Ocushield Blue Light Screen Protector for MacBook Air & Pro 4.5 The Ocushield Blue Light Screen Protector: like sunglasses for your MacBook Air & Pro. It cuts down on the blue light that messes with your z's and gives your eyes a breather What We Like: It's like a spa day for your peepers – clinically proven to dial down the eye strain.

Slaps on easy. Peels off clean. Your screen stays crisp and touchable.

Fits your Mac like it was born with it. Protection that doesn't stick out like a sore thumb. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Blue light: the invisible eyeball enemy

Blue light is a type of light with shorter wavelengths, which can be beneficial during the day as it improves attention and mood, much like the sun.

However, as we all know, too much sun isn’t a good thing either.

According to Harvard Health, too much exposure to blue light, especially at night from electronic devices and certain types of lighting, can disrupt sleep and may potentially contribute to health problems like sleep disorders, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

It’s the same with the blue light from our screens, except instead of a hangover, it’s giving us dry, itchy eyes and messing with our sleep. Not cool.

But hey, there’s good news. You don’t have to ditch your digital life to save your peepers.

I’ll break down how this slick little screen protector from Ocushield can make binge-watching and crunching numbers a whole lot easier on your eyes.

Image: KnowTechie

Meet Ocushield: your laptop’s new best friend

So, what is this, a sheet of plastic? Well, sort of. Simply put, it’s a protective layer for your laptop or phone screen that combats the harmful effects of blue light.

It’s not just a flimsy piece of plastic; it’s a carefully crafted barrier designed by optometrists who know a thing or two about keeping your eyes in tip-top shape.

The company claims Ocushield is clinically proven to block up to 99% of harmful blue light emissions. That’s like SPF 100 for your eyes.

And it’s not just about protection.

This screen protector maintains your screen’s original image quality and color, so your Netflix binges and photo editing sessions are still in glorious high-def. Although this argument is still up for debate, more on that later.

Plus, and this is my personal favorite, it’s got a privacy filter that prevents nosy onlookers from staring at your screen, so the only person creeping on your screen is you.

DIY Installation: Not for the Faint of Heart

Image: Ocushield

Installation isn’t too difficult, but I admit I made a mistake on my first try. I tend to skip directions and do things my own way. So, read the instructions first, because that’s the best advice I can give you.

Trust me, you want to avoid turning your screen into a terrarium for dust mites and sandwich crumbs. If you have any experience installing screen protectors for your phone, you’ll understand what I’m talking about.

My Setup: 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro

Screen condition prior to Ocushield installation: Not the cleanest display

Cleaning time: 2-3 minutes

Installation time: 5-7 minutes

Here are some tips that I learned the hard way:

Use a microfiber cloth and make that screen shine before you start.

Tackle the task in a calm, dust-free spot. Think zen garden vibes, not your chaotic kitchen table.

So, does Ocushield do what it says it does?

As I mentioned earlier, the Occushield screen protector claims to block up to a whopping 90% of harmful blue light. You know me, I’m skeptical about these big promises.

But I’ve got to tell you, after days of non-stop use, my eyes felt less strained. One day, I even did an 8-hour marathon (don’t judge, we’ve all been there), and my eyes didn’t feel like they’d been sautéed.

So far, so good.

Trade-offs: a slight blur for major benefits

Does putting a screen protector change picture quality? Well, it depends on who you ask. But yes, slapping on the Ocushield does fuzz things up a bit at first.

But give it a day, and you’ll adjust faster than you can say, “Eye strain, be gone!” Seriously, it’s a small price to pay for not looking like you’re auditioning for a zombie flick.

A shield of privacy

Now, onto my favorite part: the privacy feature. It’s like a cloak of invisibility for your screen.

Working in a co-working space means your screen is up for grabs to any curious eyes. But with Ocushield, it’s your business, your eyes only.

Just be prepared to swivel your laptop around in a bunch of different angles to show someone your screen because the privacy shield works too well.

Sure, sharing the latest viral cat video requires a group huddle, but how often does that happen?

Final verdict: to shield or not to shield?

Alright, let’s wrap this up. If you’re tired of your MacBook giving you the red-eye special, Ocushield is worth a look. Just remember:

It’s a solid sidekick against blue light.

Installing it is a test of patience, but you’ve got this.

The privacy feature is clutch for keeping your screen to yourself.

So, if you’re looking to keep those eyes clear and your screen contents private, check out Ocushield. It’s not only for laptops, either. If your device has a screen, Ocushield has something for you.

Trust me, your eyes (and maybe even your nosy neighbor) will thank you.

And hey, here’s a little holiday cheer for you. From now until December 25, you can get 15% off on all Ocushield products with the promo code XMAS15.

Ocushield Blue Light Screen Protector for MacBook Air & Pro 4.5 The Ocushield Blue Light Screen Protector: like sunglasses for your MacBook Air & Pro. It cuts down on the blue light that messes with your z's and gives your eyes a breather. What We Like: It's like a spa day for your peepers – clinically proven to dial down the eye strain.

Slaps on easy. Peels off clean. Your screen stays crisp and touchable.

Fits your Mac like it was born with it. Protection that doesn't stick out like a sore thumb. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Missed the holiday deadline? No worries. Use the promo code BOXING2023 for the same deal, valid through 12/31/2023. Now, that’s a deal to keep your eyes on.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news