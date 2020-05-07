One of our favorite noise-cancelling headphones is down to just $43 right now

If you’re in need of a decent pair of noise-canceling headphones but don’t want to break the bank getting some, please divert your attention to these Anker Soundcore Q20 headphones, because right now, they’re just $43 with code 93XPJ65. They normally sell for $60.

Hybrid noise-canceling headphones are rare gems. They combine different “superpowers” in order to come up with superior noise cancellation. The Anker Soundcore Q20 headphones are one fine example.

The Soundcore Life Q20 can reduce ambient noise by as much as 90%, allowing you to concentrate fully on your latest game or listening session, while the memory foam earpads keep you as comfortable as possible. These headphones can run up to 40 hours on a single charge. Moreover, the fast-charge system takes only five minutes to give you up to four hours of playtime.

Picking these up at $43 versus the regular $60 is a no-brainer. And if you’ve been in the market for a set of these noise-canceling headphones, this is an excellent opportunity to get some on the cheap. Just be sure to enter code 93XPJ65 at checkout to get the discount. Click the button below for more details.

