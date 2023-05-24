OpenAI and ChatGPT are down for a ton of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 5/24/2023: All systems seem to be back up and running. OpenAI’s status page indicates that all systems are operational and back to its usual state.

Yup, it’s not just you; ChatGPT and OpenAI appear to be down.

According to Downdetector and Downhound, as of 3:35 PM EST, over 1,000 users have reported outages with the site and API service.

The OpenAI status page also confirms an outage, stating that multiple engines are experiencing elevated error rates. Additionally, Whisper and turbo engines are also impacted.

Some users report losing access to plugins, while others say they’re encountering error codes stating, “The previous model used in this conversation is unavailable. We’ve switched you to the latest default model.”

One commentor writes, “It will go from GPT4 to 3.5 mid-conversation even when I still have multiple GPT4 questions left. It’s very annoying, it essentially ruins the conversation since I haven’t been able to find a way to get it to go back to GPT4 in that conversation once it switches.”

According to OpeanAI’s status page, the company has identified the issue and is working on a fix:

Identified – Multiple engines, including text-davinci-003, the moderations endpoint, gpt4, and chatgpt are seeing elevated error rates. The root cause has been identified and the team is working on a fix.

UPDATE: 5/24/2023 4:34 PM EST: An update on the company’s status page says that error reports are on their way down, but they’re still looking into the outage. “We’re seeing recovering rates for chatgpt. We’re continuing to investigate the issue.”

Naturally, Twitter users are quick to report the service being down

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update this post as more information is made available.

