AI

OpenAI now has an official ChatGPT app for iOS

And an Android version is coming soon.

openai app for iphones screenshots
Image: KnowTechie

Well, it’s official. OpenAI now has its own ChatGPT app on the App Store.

Like its desktop counterpart, the app is free to use and syncs user history across devices. It even integrates Whisper, OpenAI’s open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input for even more convenience.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early feature access, and faster response times on their iOS devices.

So what is the app capable of? The ChatGPT app is your on-the-go AI buddy, rocking all the same skills as its desktop counterpart. 

The App Store listing touts features like isntant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, and professional input. But who are we kidding? Everyone is mostly just going to use it for commands like “rewrite this.”

chatgpt app on ios screenshots
Image: KnowTechie

For now, OpenAI says they’re initially rolling out in the United States and then expanding to additional countries in the coming weeks. OpenAI remains committed to gathering user feedback and continuously improving features and safety for the popular AI assistant.

The OpenAI ChatGPT app is available now on the App Store. The company says an Android version of the app should be making its way to the Google Play Store soon.

