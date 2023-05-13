Connect with us

AI

OpenAI rolls out web browsing and plugins to all ChatGPT Plus users

OpenAI says they’re rolling it out over the next week, so if you don’t see it yet, just know that it’s coming.

This image is showing the features available to Plus users of a product, which include access to experimental new features, a more capable model, and a version of ChatGPT that can browse the internet for answers to questions. Full Text: Settings x 4 GPT-3.5 GPT-4 v General As a Plus user, enjoy early access to experimental new features, which may change during development. Our most capable model, great for Beta features tasks that require creativity and Data controls Web browsing advanced reasoning. Try a version of ChatGPT that knows when and how to browse the internet to answer questions about recent topics and events. Available exclusively to Plus users Default V Browsing Beta 5% Code Interpreter Alpha # Plugins Beta K
Image: KnowTechie

Heads up, ChatGPT Plus users: OpenAI is leveling up your ChatGPT experience.

The update includes web browsing capabilities and access to 70 plugins in beta for those who opt-in to experimental features.

This update promises to revolutionize how you use ChatGPT for everything from entertainment and shopping to job hunting and weather forecasts. Per the release notes:

If you are a ChatGPT Plus user, enjoy early access to experimental new features, which may change during development. We’ll be making these features accessible via a new beta panel in your settings, which is rolling out to all Plus users over the course of the next week.

How to enable ChatGPT’s web browsing and plugin features

This image is demonstrating the various features available to openai's Plus users of the ChatGPT platform, including early access to experimental features, data controls, web browsing, and plugins. Full Text: Settings X General As a Plus user, enjoy early access to experimental new features, which may change during development. Beta features Data controls Web browsing Try a version of ChatGPT that knows when and how to browse the internet to answer questions about recent topics and events. Plugins Try a version of ChatGPT that knows when and how to use third-party plugins that you enable.
Image: KnowTechie

OpenAI says they’re rolling out the new update to ChatGPT Plus users over the week, so if you don’t see it yet in your dashboard, just know it’s coming.

For those who have access, here’s how to turn it on.

Simply head to your ChatGPT Plus user settings in the bottom left-hand corner. Then, select the ‘Beta features’ menu, and enable the beta features panel. Once selected, you’ll have two options to choose from:

  • Web browsing: Try a new version of ChatGPT that knows when and how to browse the internet to answer questions about recent topics and events.
  • Plugins: Try a new version of ChatGPT that knows when and how to use third-party plugins that you enable.

From here, select the beta features you would like turned on. That’s it.

Once enabled, you’ll discover an impressive selection of plugins, web browsing, and other features like a code interpreter. Just remember, you can only enable three plugins per chat session, so choose wisely.

In this image, there is a plugin store with various plugins that offer different services such as product recommendations, text-to-audio conversion, real-time stock and crypto data, live soccer standings, and travel activities. Full Text: Plugin store × New Most popular All plugins Unverified plugins Lexi Shopper W Word Sneak Speechki Savvy Trader Al Install ₲ Install Install ₲ Install Get product recommendations from The Al has to sneak 3 secret words into The easiest way to convert texts to Realtime stock, crypto and other your local Amazon store. your conversation. Guess the words to ready-to-use audio - download link, investment data. win the game! audio player page, or embed! Keyplays Live Soc ... Shop YOUR GetYourGuide Turo TURO Install ₲ Install ₲ GUIDE Install ( Install ₲ Latest live soccer standings, results, Search for millions of products from the Find tours, excursions and other travel Search for the perfect Turo vehicle for commentary, tv stations, keyplays (with world's greatest brands. activities you can book on your next trip. and without scores). GetYourGuide. < Prev 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Next > About plugins K
Image: KnowTechie

In addition, the selective web browsing feature is seriously smart and delivers relevant search results based on your prompts.

While some plugins, like the PDF analyzer, may require a bit more fine-tweaking, others, such as the Zillow plugin, are showcasing the potential to redefine how we interact online.

OpenAI says they’re rolling out these features in stages: alpha testing, beta testing, and general availability. By participating in the alpha or beta stage, your feedback will help shape the future of AI-driven web experiences.

Earlier in the week, OpenAI’s biggest competitor, Google Bard, released to the public worldwide, with many of the features OpenAI currently keeps locked behind a ChatGPT Plus paywall.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

More in AI