Outdoor funerals modernized with new Ecorial app

Leading bio urn and planting system developer, Biolife LLC, has launched the first app and the only global community focused on honoring and memorializing loved ones when their ashes are scattered, placed, or buried in nature.

Until now, it has always been incredibly difficult to keep track of outdoor resting places. The locations are typically passed down by word-of-mouth and many families end up guessing where their loved ones are buried in nature.

The Ecorial App records the exact GPS coordinates, date, and time of a memorial event. In addition, users can create and share an interactive online memorial of a loved one. In a time where social distancing is the new norm, Ecorial is incredibly useful and can allow those who cannot attend to experience a memorial in a brand new light.

Another feature of Ecorial includes quickly and easily “marking the spot” of a final resting place of a loved one’s cremated remains when scattered or buried in nature. This can be in the mountains, the ocean, a body of water, tree burial or any special place.

Before Ecorial, BioLife LLC launched their bio urn and planting system, The Living Urn. CEO, Mark Brewer, states:

“We’re extremely excited to introduce Ecorial to serve families who use our products, including The Living Urn®, Eco Water, Eco Scattering, and Eco Burial, as well as other urns and green burial products available in the market. We believe this fills a significant need in the funeral industry – Ecorial™ is the first and only platform that provides a permanent record and secure databank of people who are memorialized outdoors. These special memorials can be shared with friends and family today in addition to being accessible for future generations to find, view, and even visit.”

Ecorial is available worldwide and can be found in Apple’s App Store, Google Play Store, and on the web at ecorial.org.

