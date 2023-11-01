Phantom 81 V2 mechanical keyboard: Crystal-clear gaming

The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 mechanical keyboard is a fusion of top-tier performance, advanced technology, and a minimalist look.

Its captivating design is perfectly complemented by user-centric features, ensuring a gaming and typing experience that is as thrilling as it is productive.

Revamping your gaming setup and workspace to a whole new dimension, the Phantom 81 V2 isn’t just a keyboard – it caters to its user’s needs.

KiiBoom Phantom 81V2 mechanical keyboard 4.6 $199.99 The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 is a mechanical keyboard that combines advanced technology with minimalist elegance. Offering superior performance, versatile connection modes, and a unique hot-swapping feature, it's designed for both efficiency and aesthetics. Check Availability See at KiiBoom KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

In the box:

1x KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 mechanical keyboard

1x Keycap puller

1x Switch puller

2x Switches

1x USB-C cable

1x Mini screwdriver

Features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Cutting-edge build and design

The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 mechanical keyboard is a sight to behold with its gasket mount and PC mounting plate construction, promising optimal durability and longevity.

The south-facing LEDs add a unique aesthetic touch, creating a futuristic ambiance for your workspace or gaming setup.

Encased in a crystal-clear acrylic frame, the Phantom 81 V2 encapsulates the essence of minimalistic design while delivering high functionality.

Hot-swapping technology and colored PCB

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Phantom 81 V2 takes customization to new heights with the integration of hot-swapping technology into its upgraded colored PCB.

This blend of technology and aesthetics ensures a keyboard experience that is visually stunning and tailored to your specific needs.

However, the easy-to-swap plate-mounted stabilizers enhance your typing experience, providing a sturdy and consistent feel with every keystroke.

Triple connection modes

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Phantom 81 V2 mechanical keyboard impresses with its versatile connection options, offering Type-C wired, Bluetooth 5.0, and 2.4GHz modes. This ensures optimal adaptability and connectivity for every user in any situation.

Additionally, the keyboard can easily switch between these three modes for efficient multitasking and speedy performance. A built-in 4000mAh battery guarantees long-lasting use without the worry of running out of power.

Upgraded PC plate and gasket mount

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Phantom 81 V2 features an upgraded PC (Polycarbonate) plate designed to work in harmony with the gasket mount system, enhancing the keyboard’s performance and your typing experience.

This mounting style is highly regarded in the mechanical keyboard community for the unique typing feel it provides.

Combined with the gasket mount, the PC plate helps produce a pleasant typing sound and a slightly flexible, cushioned feel on each keystroke, reducing hand fatigue during prolonged use.

South-facing LEDs and OS compatibility

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Phantom 81 V2 is packed with impressive features, including south-facing LEDs and compatibility with both Mac and Windows operating systems.

Therefore, the LEDs are positioned to face the user, creating a more uniform and subtle lighting effect that enhances the keyboard’s aesthetics while minimizing potential glare.

The LED lights are also customizable, allowing users to change the color and intensity to suit their preferences, mood, or setup.

Performance

The Phantom 81 V2 mechanical keyboard is not just a pretty face. It delivers an incredible typing and gaming experience that is seamless and responsive.

The reaction time and latency are top-notch, ensuring that every keystroke counts, whether you’re battling in a game or typing out a report.

The pre-lubed keys provide a satisfying feel that reviewers have praised as the best typing experience they’ve had in years.

Who is the Phantom 81 V2 mechanical keyboard recommended for?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 is suitable for anyone looking for a mechanical keyboard that offers more than just functionality.

Whether you’re a gamer, a writer, or a professional looking for a keyboard that enhances your setup’s aesthetics while delivering top-notch performance, the Phantom 81 V2 is a fantastic choice.

Final thoughts

The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 is more than just a keyboard. It’s a fusion of design, technology, and performance, designed to meet the needs of every user, whether for work efficiency or gaming.

With its futuristic design, advanced features, and superior performance, the Phantom 81 V2 stands as an exceptional piece of tech that truly delivers a unique keyboard experience.

The Phantom 81 V2 mechanical keyboard comes in a range of stylish colors, including black, clear, blue, pink, and purple, making it easy to find the perfect match for your setup.

Hot-Swapping Technology: This feature allows for easy customization, enhancing the typing experience with a consistent feel to each keystroke.

Triple Connection Modes: With Type-C Wired, Bluetooth 5.0, and 2.4GHz modes, the Phantom 81 V2 offers versatile connectivity options.

Upgraded PC Plate and Gasket Mount: These features work together to provide a unique typing feel, reducing hand fatigue during prolonged use.

OS Compatibility: The keyboard is compatible with both Mac and Windows operating systems, making it a versatile choice for any user.

Customizable LED Lights: Users can adjust the color and intensity of the LED lights to suit their preferences, mood, or setup. Check Availability See at KiiBoom KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

