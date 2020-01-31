Deals
PHP developers are making a killing – learn the basics with this $30 4-course bundle
This bundle includes four courses, 152 lessons and over 14 hours of content so you can start learning immediately and at your own pace.
If you’re an aspiring web-developer or want to fine-tune your programming skills, this Essential PHP Coding Bundle has what you need to get started in web development with PHP. Right now, it’s just $30. This course normally costs $516.
With the Fundamentals of this PHP Training Course, you’ll learn basic programming concepts starting with what PHP is, how to use it, how to set up a server in PHP, and more. The Laravel Framework Training Course includes lessons on developing homepages, creating accounts and activating emails using the open-source Laravel PHP framework.
Build a login system and create an R/L system using PHP & OOP together with the PHP Object Oriented Programming course. Dive into the Python Object Oriented Programming Fundamentals course to familiarize yourself with Python to fine-tune OOP.
For a limited time, this course bundle is available for just $29.99, marked down 94% from the unbundled price. Start learning the fundamentals of PHP and OOP with these four comprehensive, beginner-friendly courses.
