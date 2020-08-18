Pick up some spare HDMI cables for just $8 (2-pack)

At some point or another, you’re going to need an extra HDMI cable, so instead of running out to your local Best Buy and dropping over $40 for a single cable, do yourself a favor and pick up this two-pack from Amazon for just $8 with code SHP7YUE7. Here’s a quick rundown on what to expect with these:

Fast & Stable: Featuring up to 18Gbps data transfer speeds, this High-Speed HDMI Cable supports 4K resolution, HDR, 3D, Ethernet, and Audio Return Channel (ARC)

4K UHD Video: Outputs resolutions up to 4K@60Hz to a connected HDMI display

Universal Compatibility: Compatible with HDMI devices that support HDMI 2.0 or older versions, including Nintendo Switch, HDTVs, monitors, projectors, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles

Durable Cable: Durable, flexible braided nylon HDMI cables for easy connection. Handy cable strap makes cable management a breeze

If you need them, they’re available for just $8. Just remember to enter code SHP7YUE7 at checkout to see the discount. Click the button below for more information.

