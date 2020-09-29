Prepare yourself for any emergency with this 18-in-1 multi-tool for $80

While many of us may think certain situations won’t happen to us, the truth is we never know when an emergency will occur. However, the issue with emergencies is we often forget where we place vital tools, defeating the purpose of our “in case of emergency” device purchases. The CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter & Multi-Tool brings you a handy 18-in-1 solution that can be placed at an arm’s distance for when a situation arises.

Rated 4.5/5 stars on Amazon and successfully funded on Kickstarter, this in-demand tool works as a jump starter, power bank, compass, flashlight, and so much more! Combining practicality with emergency-needed features for any circumstance, CarAIDE will even cut seat belts, scare off attackers or animals, and break windows. With a dominant 12V jump starter, you’ll be able to start any car, boat, motorcycle, or ATV that uses a 12V battery. With a height of 9″ and a weight of 2.2lbs, the small-yet-mighty device can be easily stored in any glove compartment, trunk, or drawer and used for years to come.

A mega flashlight/SOS light (that reaches 755ft and comes with three different settings) allows you never to worry about being stuck in a dark place again. Other features include an 8,000mAh power bank that brings forth speedy charging for any device, a convenient thermometer, emergency rope, and more. CarAIDE is even shock-resistant, dirt-resistant, and ergonomic handheld, making it a quality tool that can take on any situation.

Typically priced at $100, you can take $20 off the CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter & Multi-Tool today — only pay $79.99. Stay ahead of the game and prep for any emergency by keeping this convenient device with you wherever you go.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.