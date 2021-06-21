Prime Day: Amazon is blowing out Echo Dots at just $25 a pop

Prime Day is here and that means big discounts on a wide variety of Amazon products. Take this Echo Dot deal, for example. Right now, Amazon has them down to just $25 a pop. They typically sell for $50 each.

Round out any room with Alexa. Amazon’s most popular smart speaker has a sleek, compact design that fits perfectly into small spaces. It delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy anywhere in your home.

Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. And with multi-room music, you can fill your whole home with music, radio stations, podcasts, and Audible using compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

For just $25, you can see what all the fuss is about. For more details, click the button below.

