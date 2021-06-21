Prime Day: Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is down just $45

If you’re tired of the kids constantly borrowing your primary tablet or just need something that isn’t going to break the bank, get your hands on an all-new 32GB Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for just $45, exclusively available for Prime Day. They usually sell for $90.

One of the best things about this tablet being just $45 is knowing if something ever happens to it – you’re out only 65 bucks. We can’t tell you the many horror stories we’ve heard about people buying expensive tablets only to have their toddler break it within a week of use.

As for the tablet itself, it’s packed with some impressive features out of the box. You get an 8″ HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, up to 10 hours of battery life, 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera, and more. You can learn more about the additional features here.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.