Prime Day: Garmin’s Vivoactive 4S Smartwatch is only $190 right now

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have kicked off and there’s never been a better time to get your hands on a new smartwatch. Right now, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S smartwatch is on sale for just $189.99.

Originally $349.99, this is an amazing deal for this smartwatch loaded with incredible features. You can play music from the Vivoactive 4S, downloading playlists from popular music apps like Spotify and Amazon Music. The watch also keeps you active, coming preloaded with all sorts of GPS and indoor sports apps.

And as a way to monitor that physical activity, the Vivoactive 4S is capable of monitoring several wellness aspects, like heart rate, respiration, and sleeping habits. With up to seven days of battery life, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is an amazing device, and you can’t beat the incredible price of $190, an almost 50% discount.

The obvious catch here is that you do have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to be eligible for these discounts. Fortunately, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and get access to juicy discounts like this one.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.