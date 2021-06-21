Prime Day: This Nintendo Switch Lite deal includes a free 128GB microSD card

Nintendo doesn’t really ever give you discounts on its Switch consoles, and why would they when it sells like hotcakes? That doesn’t mean you can’t snag some killer deals though, as Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Lite in-stock, with a free 128GB microSD card that was created specifically for the Switch.

That 128GB microSD gives you all the space you need to supplement the small onboard storage on the Nintendo Switch Lite, and the Super Mario Bros. power-up mushroom motif is instantly recognizable. With read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, you’ll not be left waiting when you want to dive into the latest Switch games.

Games like Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario Set, which is 25% off for Prime Day; or Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, or any of the beloved Nintendo titles that are also on sale for Prime Day.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

