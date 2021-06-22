Prime Day: Withings has smartwatches, smart scales, and more for 30% off right now

For Prime Day, Withings decided that it wasn’t just going to give you deals on a few devices – it’s giving you deals on almost everything the company makes.

That includes my favorite health monitoring smartwatch, the Steel HR, 30% off the MSRP of $179.95. The Body Cardio smart scale which tracks BMI, Fat, muscle and bone mass, and now vascular age is also 30% off, now only $105. So is the Thermo, the only smart temporal thermometer that has survived months of toddler abuse in our household, now only $69. Nice.

Complete your health monitoring with the Withings BPM Connect, the easiest way to track your blood pressure over time. That’s also 30% off, now $70.

We want you to know that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

