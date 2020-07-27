Progress in CBD technology- creating new milestones in the health sector

CBD is one of over a hundred chemical compounds known as cannabinoids, found in cannabis or marijuana plant. Today, we have a wide range of products with this ingredient- CBD oil, CBD facemask, sparkling water, hair gel, tea, CBD cream, and even CBD gummies – you name it.

This new acronym has taken the whole healthcare sector by storm. CBD is so in-vogue in the healthcare sector, that you must have come across this acronym on packaging at least once.

Why has this ingredient revolutionized the whole industry? CBD or Cannabidiol is more than a mere ingredient. Scientists encourage CBD with such zeal because of its extraordinary potential in medical care and its erratic unattainability.

Popularly known as a compound drawn from cannabis, people often confuse CBD with marijuana. However, this half-knowledge is rather ambiguous and does not convey essential information. In truth, CBD is just a single compound among the hundreds that are found in the naturally growing cannabis plan. It’s staggering versatility and usefulness for a significant number of people justifies the hype.

Launch: Technology

CBD is a natural remedy considered to have a wide range of therapeutic, health, and wellness benefits. Thanks to its antipsychotic properties, it is also used for recreational purposes.

Edibles

Presently, some products utilize delivery methods like Medium-chain Triglyceride (MCTs)- an industry unit- such as coconut oil or butter. MCTs are an effortless approach, promising a rich texture but offering only a limited delivery of CBD. Currently, a majority of edible CBD is poorly delivered to the human body, as most of the CBD component is removed through the urine.

Recent studies show that certain patent CBD formulas are more beneficial than the aforementioned industry standards, owing to how CBD enters the bloodstream. Many companies have developed a patented formula during this CBD resonance. One such company is Lexaria Bioscience Corp, that has developed a patented CBD formulation with immense potential amidst the current CBD boom.

Oil and Water

With the evolution of technology, there are water-soluble CBD available for use. These technologically advanced, latest water-soluble products are not only cost-effective but also much more efficient than other products in the market, especially when compared to conventional CBD oil.

In fact, in the CBD market, most vendors are shifting towards new, tech-advanced products, replacing the oil-based stock altogether. Research shows that oil-based products carry only 4% of the CBD into the bloodstream. Moreover, many companies all around the world are concentrating on the bioavailability of solutions. This reveals the amount of CBD that needs to enter the bloodstream to have an active effect.

The Science Behind CBD

CBD is an ingredient that brings many bodily functions in the picture, which makes the effect of CBD on the body highly disparate. This is because CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system, a highly complex full-body system that prods both the physical and mental aspects of the self. Hence, appetite, mood, memory, pain, and other aspects come into play.

Nature has all the solutions to your problem. For people who suffer from any of the aforementioned problems, CBD is a custom-built remedy for you. For instance, CBD oil stimulates the endocannabinoid system of the body. Thus, applying it to the skin can temporarily relieve the pain and tension in muscles and joints.

Product lines like We the People HEMP offer a wide range of CBD products including pain reliever CBD oils, CBD gummies, and also CBD creams for use. The consumers get a natural, non-opiate, and synthetic-free remedy for their ailment. These creams, lotions, and oils have served many with common complaints and problems such as joint pain, backache, and muscle tension. Many professional athletes use these CBD products to cure muscle pain and inflammation.

As said, CBD targets the endocannabinoid system of the body. Hence, it goes beyond the physical body. CBD is also used to treat mental health issues such as PTSD, anxiety, addiction, and epilepsy.

A Budding Future

Despite its benefits, CBD remains a new concept for the mainstream. Despite the existence of laws in various geographic regions, it is universally accepted that non-food CBD products are legal if their THC content is controlled.

Scientific and technological advancements continues to bring significant development in the cannabis and CBD industry. People are constantly trying to improve health conditions as the number of patients increases exponentially. Technology, science, and research have once again brought the benefits of CBD to light, isolating it from the uncontrolled THC content.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: