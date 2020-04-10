This CBD company uses NFC-embedded labels to ensure you’re not getting fake stuff

These days, if a company says their product has CBD in it, you mostly have to take their word for it. There’s no way you can verify authenticity yourself unless you have a testing lab at your disposal. Most people don’t have this luxury, so again, you just have the company’s word.

Thankfully, a new CBD line from Origin Labs, PearlCBD, is looking to change all of this with a new line of CBD products. All of the company’s products are embedded with NFC tags that allow users to tap the products label, which then directs them to a page where it provides access to authenticity verification, batch-specific lab results, and educational content.

In other words, the company shows you where the product came from, what’s in it, all while providing the lab results to back it up. In an email to KnowTechie, PearlCBD’s CEO, Danny Davis, writes,

The transparency of most products is completely absent – people need to know what is going in and on their bodies. Now, from the tap of a mobile device, PearlCBD harnesses the power of NFC technology to deliver 100% product transparency with a triple testing platform, the authenticity of an FDA-registered laboratory and the education via video directly to the end-user.

Here’s how PearlCBD works

To scan the label, users NFC, users just need to place their smartphone directly over the label (there’s a big sticker that says “tap here”). From here, you’re directed over to a link in a mobile browser. This only works if you have a newer iPhone or Android device that supports native NFC support. Anyone with an older phone just needs to download an NFC reader app to utilize this function.

Once you have the NFC label scanned, you are directed to a web page where your Pearl CBD product is verified. From here, you have options to view product details or dive directly into your lab results. The certificate of analysis is legit too. It provides you with more info than any other company is going to give you. Things like the date it was tested, if the product contains any pesticides or solvents, and other interesting information regarding your CBD.

When it comes to the actual product, the CBD itself is absolutely amazing. It’s by far some of the best stuff I’ve tried. I usually take a dose in the morning and that holds me over for the better part of the day. Oh, and the oil tincture is some of the best-tasting tinctures I’ve ever tasted. But there’s plenty of other options too.

The company also offers a lotion, rubbing cream, and 1500mg capsules. You can check out their whole line here. If you’re looking for the real deal when it comes to CBD products, consider checking them out.

Have you had any terrible experiences purchasing CBD products? Does something like PearlCBD put your mind at ease? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

