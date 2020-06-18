Review: Tectonic9 electric weed grinder – yup, it slaps

The Good Extremely simple to use Rechargable The dispensing chute is a nice touch The Bad The dispensing chute takes some practice to get the hang of it 9 Overall

Anyone who personally knows me knows that I enjoy the devil’s lettuce from time to time. But, anyone who knows me also knows that I hate breaking the shit up. Sure, it’s not the end of the world or anything, but the fact of the matter is that I’m an impatient bastard who just wants to get that sweet THC in my bloodstream as soon as I can.

Well, if you’re like me, please focus your attention on the Tectonic9 from Cloudious9. So, what is this contraption? It’s a fancy electric grinder with an automatic dispensing chute that does all the legwork for you. You put weed in it, and it breaks it up for you. How cool is that?

Well, let me be the first to tell you: this thing absolutely rules. But let’s find out more about what this puppy has to offer.

So for starters, it’s a grinder with a vibrating motor inside. When you’re ready to grind up some weed, a push of the button starts up the motor, thus breaking up the weed. Position the slidable dispensing chute to empty the grinder into your bowl, joint, or whatever, and you’re on your way. Seriously, it’s as simple as that.

The grinder feels solid. The product website notes that it features a space-grade anodized aluminum alloy body, along with a textured grinding grip with a sleek matte finish. It looks and feels like most of the grinders you see out there, but it’s a bit thicker and taller given it has a motor in it. There’s also a little window accompanied by an LED light that shows you how much herb you have in the grinder, which is pretty neat.

So, how does the Tectonic9 grinder perform?

It’s a grinder. It grinds things. You really can’t mess that up. But when a motor is involved, this is where things can get tricky. During my time with the Tectonic9, the unit performed like a rock star. I have no complaints. It actually performed a lot better than I initially expected. I’ve tried a couple of electronic grinders that were much bigger and bulkier and wondered if this smaller option from Cloudious9 could perform as well as those. Well, it does, and it does so insanely well.

The only issue I did have with this grinder was getting used to the dispensing chute. During my first few test runs with it, I was getting weed all over the place. This takes some practice, but it’s certainly not the end of the world. After using it for a week or so, I got the hang of it.

Bottom line: This grinder is certainly better than any traditional grinder I’ve set my hands on. And at $60, it’s kind of a no-brainer. If you’re someone who smokes as much as I do and hate constantly breaking up weed like a caveman, do yourself a favor and give this a shot. It will save you time and effort and even provide a better smoking experience overall.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more. A sample unit was provided for the purpose of this review.