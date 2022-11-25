Sponsored
ProScreenCast’s Black Friday sale saves you up to 30%
Act fast, these offers are valid through November 27.
ProScreenCast is excited to announce this year’s Black Friday sale. From now through November 27, their entire inventory of audio/video products are available at up to 30% off or more.
For a quick refresher, ProScreenCast is a Chinese audio brand specializing in high-quality home entertainment streaming products. They’re known for their great customer service and excellent product lineup.
So, what’s up for grabs in this Black Friday Sale? Here are some of your best options:
|Imageㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ
|Product
|Price
SC01 Miracast DongleBlack Friday
|Learn More
SC02Wireless HDMI Transmitter And Receiver KitBlack Friday
|Learn More
SC03 Wireless Transmitter HDMI ExtenderBlack Friday
|Learn More
If you’re looking for a good suggestion to check out, consider the ProScreenCast SC01.
The SC01 is a dongle that connects to your TV and lets you cast your favorite videos and TV shows to the screen without a wire. It features low-latency streaming and supports 4K resolution.
But you’ll have to act fast. These offers are good from November 25 through November 28.
Whether you are a tech-savvy user looking for a new TV or you just want a new way to watch movies and shows, the ProScreenCast
Now is the time to take advantage of this sale and get new audio/video products at even better prices. Don’t miss out.
