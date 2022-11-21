Arylic announces Black Friday sale, with savings up to $500

Arylic is excited to announce this year’s Black Friday sale. Starting on November 25, their entire inventory of audio products is available at up to 30% off or more.

For a quick refresher, Arylic is a Chinese audio brand specializing in high-quality home audio products. They’re known for their great customer service and amazing sound quality.

What’s good about Arylic’s Black Friday Sale is that the more you spend, the bigger discount you’ll get.

For example, if you spend $200, the company will throw you a 20% discount. Full breakdown below:

Spend over $199, and get 20% off with promo code: BLACK20

Spend over $499, and get 25% off with promo code: BLACK25

Spend over $999, and get 30% off with promo code: BLACK30

But you’ll have to act fast. These offers are good from November 25 through November 28.

If you want to take advantage of this sale and get new audio products at even better prices, now is the time. Don’t miss out.

