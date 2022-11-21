The best XPPen Black Friday drawing tablet deals: Up to 40% off

Black Friday might still be a couple of weeks away, but popular drawing tablet manufacturer XPPen is kicking things off early with an epic Black Friday sale.

Purchase directly from the XPPen website, and you could save up to 40% off the retail price of some of the best drawing tablets on the market today.

See below for quick links to stores with the best XPPen Black Friday drawing tablet deals.

XPPen Black Friday drawing tablet deals at official store(Nov.14th – Dec. 2nd):

Lowest prices of the year and random gifts every day. The offer runs from November 14th – December 2nd. XPPen US Store Expires December 2

Lowest prices of the year. The offer runs from November 14th – December 2nd. XPPen Canada Store Expires December 2

XPPen Black Friday drawing tablet deals at Amazon:

Save up to 40% off on XPPen tablets via Amazon. The offer runs from November 21 – December 4th. See at Amazon (US) Expires December 4

Having a quality drawing tool can work wonders for both creativity and productivity. But which one is right for you?

There are three main things to consider when buying a drawing tablet – active drawing area, operation, and overall size.

Here we’ll go through each of these in more detail and highlight products to help you choose the best tablet to suit your needs.

Save up to $390 on XPPen tablets via Amazon (CA). The offer runs from November 21 – November 27. See at Amazon (Canada) Expires November 27

Size matters

Image: XPPen

When buying a drawing tablet, there are two things to consider regarding size: the active drawing area and the display’s overall size.

If you want a huge space to draw on freely, you’d be hard-pushed to find a better option than the XPPen Artist 24 Pro, which boasts a whopping 23.8-inch screen. And just over 20 of those inches are reserved purely for drawing.

The extra inches on either side of the active drawing space are filled with handy controls, including two easy-to-control red dial wheels and 20 customizable shortcut keys.

Moreover, this makes them easily accessible for both left and right-handed users.

To make things even better, the Artist Pro 24 display resolution is high – 2560 X 1440 pixels (or 2K in short), meaning artwork is crystal clear and sharp as a pin.

If all that wasn’t enough, the XPPen Artist 24 Pro also features a fully adjustable stand, meaning you can change the angle to best suit your creative needs.

And a specially designed pen slot means never again losing the device’s impressive PA2 battery-free stylus.

Black Friday XPPen Artist 24 Pro Save up to 30% on the XPPen Artist 24 Pro. Usually priced at $899, get it now for just $629.99 via XPPen, or $719.99 via Amazon. Offer valid through November 27. $629 at XPPen $720 at Amazon

Digital art made easy

Image: XPPen

Starting out in digital art can be incredibly daunting, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the hardware.

While some drawing tablets have a steep learning curve, the XPPen Artist 15.6 Pro and XPPen Artist 13.3 Pro are some of the best currently available.

Black Friday XPPen Artist 15.6 Pro Save up to 33% on the XPPen Artist 15.6 Pro. Usually priced at $369.99, get it now for just $277.49 via XPPen, or $295.99 via Amazon. Offer valid through November 27. $278 at XPPen $296 at Amazon

This is mostly due to their easy-to-operate red dial and eight shortcut buttons, which can be programmed to support your work style.

The red dial at your fingertips allows you to quickly and easily zoom in and out of a canvas, as well as scroll down smoothly and accurately. And with two size options, there’s a Pro XPPen tablet for everyone.

Black Friday XPPen Artist 13.3 Pro Save up to 36% on the XPPen Artist 13.3 Pro. Usually priced at $279, get it now for just $210 via XPPen, or $189.99 via Amazon. Offer valid through November 27. $629 at XPPen $190 at Amazon

The number one choice for artists on the go

Image: XPPen

For many digital artists, portability with hardware is key. And that can be quite tricky if your 24-inch drawing tablet is your only display.

So, if you’re an artist that spends a lot of time working on the go, or you’re new to digital art, XPPen’s Artist Series – specifically the XPPen Artist 10 (2nd Gen) and XPPen Artist 12 (2nd Gen) drawing tablets – are the perfect solution.

Black Friday XPPen Artist 10 (2nd Gen) Save up to 15% on the XPPen Artist 10 (2nd Gen). Usually priced at $145, get it now for just $145 via XPPen, or $145 via Amazon. Offer valid through November 27. $145 at XPPen $145 at Amazon

With screen sizes of just over 10 and 11-inches, these devices are super compact and portable but also pack in the quality and features every digital artist needs.

What’s more, these quality drawing tablets come complete with the X3 smart chip stylus, which is battery-free and never needs charging – hello, hours of uninterrupted drawing.

The devices also come in four vibrant colors – black, green, blue, and pink – so there’s a shade to suit everyone.

Black Friday XPPen Artist 12 (2nd Gen) Save up to 20% on the XPPen Artist 12 (2nd Gen). Usually priced at $249.99, get it now for just $199 via XPPen, or $176 via Amazon. Offer valid through November 27. $199 at XPPen $145 at Amazon

XPPen drawing tablets offer the best digital drawing experiences, and with a range of devices, there is something to suit all needs and every budget.

And right now, you can save up to a whopping 40% on leading models in the XPPen Black Friday shopping season.

So don’t delay. Head to the XPPen website and get one of the best drawing tablets for less today.

