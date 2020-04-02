PSA: There’s a nasty Cash App scam on Twitter that is targeting folks affected by coronavirus

Be careful what you respond to on social media sites like Twitter during these uncertain times, as scammers have been co-opting legit giveaways to swipe your hard-earned cash.

See, there are lots of giveaways going on from influencers who want to help out both their engagement metrics and the bank accounts of lucky followers and with that comes a plethora of scammera. The scams happen in the replies, or in DMs, to people entering the legit giveaways.

It’s called “cash-flipping,” and it’s a super common Cash App scam. The scammer asks for some small sum of cash as a verification method for them to send you a larger sum, then skedaddles.

Hey hey, we dont like fatphobic scammers around these parts #cashapp @CashApp @pulte they came from one of the comments I posted on one of your posts. pic.twitter.com/SfImiji1DJ — Tawa (@MissMorbidT) March 25, 2020

The Cash App scam on Twitter goes like this:

You’ll get a DM from a random account offering to give you a sum of cash, usually around $250

The catch? You’ll have to Cash App them around 10 percent for “immediately sending your payment” or some other shit made up by the scammer

Once you send that money, poof… it’s gone, and so is the scammer, blocking your social accounts in the process so you can’t complain

Now you’re worse off than before, great

Just so you know, Cash App “will never ask customers to send them money, nor will they solicit a customer’s PIN or sign-in code outside of the app.” It should be noted that Cash App, at this time, only has two official Twitter accounts – @CashApp and @CashSupport – and they both have the verified check mark on their Twitter accounts.

If you see these scammers on Twitter, report them. And if you’ve fallen victim to one of these scams, reach out to Cash through the website or the app.

What do you think? Has anyone tried to trick you using one of these methods? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: