Facebook changed how you see most recent posts in its new redesign – here’s how to get it back

If you use Facebook often, you’ve likely seen its new redesign, which tidies up the home page and finally introduces a dark mode. That’s all well and good, but the new redesign made it so your feed is stuck in Top Posts, with no immediately visible way to turn it back to the superior chronological ordering.

While my thoughts on the new redesign are mixed, I can’t live without seeing the most recent posts at the top of my feed. My mind already has enough trouble with chronological order without Facebook deciding that posts from three days ago are more relevant to my current needs.

Luckily, you can still set it to show the most recent posts, you’ll just have to do a little searching first.

Here’s how to get “Most Recent Posts” back in your feed

It’s really easy once you know where to look:

Log in to Facebook Look over at the left hand menu, and click on See More Start scrolling. You’ll eventually see an icon that looks like your feed with Most Recent next to it – Click on that

Enjoy having actual chronological posts in your feed again, at least for as long until it takes for Facebook to change it back again. If only these companies would stop trying to algorithmically control our feeds, eh?

