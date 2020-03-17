Twitter now lets you turn lists into multiple timelines – here’s how to use it

Twitter finally remembered that it owns TweetDeck, and has brought one of the best features to the main Twitter app. Yes, with the updated iOS and Android apps, you can create and display five lists as alternative timelines so you can swipe through groups of accounts instead of having to find a desktop browser to fire up tweetdeck.twitter.com.

This means you can follow subsets of your main feed. Maybe it is publications you follow or themed groups revolved around things like hackers, designers, and sports teams. They can be made private or public, you can follow public lists of other users, and you can easily remove yourself from lists that other people have created by taking the nuclear option of blocking them.

The feature finally is out for both Android and iOS versions of the Twitter app, so here’s how to use it:

If you want to use the feature, setting it up couldn’t be simpler.

In the Twitter app, open the left menu by clicking on your profile image

open the left menu by clicking on your profile image Tap on Lists



Tap on the Pin icon next to the lists you want to be able to swipe through. You can include up to five

icon next to the lists you want to be able to swipe through. You can include up to five Go back to the main screen – you’ll see tabs with the lists next to the usual timeline that you can swipe through by going left and right

If you feel like your feed has become cluttered with a variety of topics you don’t always care to read about, updating your Twitter lists to give yourself curated feeds is a great option for the social platform.

