There’s now a tool that lets you edit tweets on Twitter…sort of

While it’s doubtful that Twitter will ever actually introduce an official edit button, that isn’t stopping the company from promoting a third-party service that adds an edit feature – well, sort of.

Called Brizzly, and highlighted by the Twitter Developers account, the tool allows you to edit* tweets, redo them, and even schedule them to auto-delete after a set period of time. That asterisk is important because, of course, you can’t really edit the tweets, but this is probably as good as it is going to get.

Basically, consider Brizzly’s edit button like Gmail’s Undo feature. This means that for a set period of time – up to 10 minutes – you have the option to retract the tweet. While it’s definitely not an edit button, I really don’t see it ever getting any closer than this.

Our friends @Brizzly are back! We’re excited about their new Tweet compose & auto-deletion tools. They even built…an edit feature!🙃 Check them out 👇 https://t.co/p7Hbt4qxPF — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) March 10, 2020

In addition to the “edit” button, users can also redo tweets. For this, Brizzly gives users the option to select a tweet and the service will copy it into a new text box, allowing you to make changes. When you publish the new tweet, Brizzly will auto-delete the previous one.

Finally, Brizzly brings with it auto-delete functionality, allowing users to auto-delete tweets after one day, one week, or one month. Brizzly notes this feature can be used on your entire feed, not just tweets made through the service.

Overall, this seems like a decent service. While it’s not a true edit feature, it’s probably the best we’re going to get. It should be noted that Brizzly is not free, running $6 per month.

What do you think? Is this a service you would use?

