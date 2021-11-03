Quick, Amazon has a 3-pack of Philips Hue color-changing bulbs down to $79

If you haven’t shopped for Philips Hue’s color-changing light bulbs before, just know, they’re not cheap. Sure, they’re the best ones money can buy, but when you factor in they’re $50 each (yes, for a single light bulb), the price alone could lead buyers to cheaper options.

If you’re fully invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem and need to stock up on color-changing bulbs, Amazon is currently unloading a three-pack at just $79 in one of its early Black Friday deals. This pack typically costs $135, so you’re saving $55.

The Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth LED Bulb provides easy and smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

If you’re someone who’s been meaning to stock up on these bulbs but scared to pull the trigger because of the price tag (honestly, we can’t blame you), this is a great time to add some more to your collection. Click the button below for more details.

