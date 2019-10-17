Quick, score a JBL Link 10 for just $40 (down from $179)

If you don’t mind a refurb, JBL is blowing out the JBL Link 10 for just $40 a pop. That’s down from its normal price of $179. And you even get free shipping on your order. If a refurbished unit has you thinking twice, just know, JBL is backing these up with a one-year warranty to put you at ease.

So what exactly is the JBL Link 10? Here’s a quick rundown:

The JBL Link 10 is a voice-activated portable speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that delivers immersive stereo sound. It has the Google Assistant built-in. This compact speaker is powered by a 4000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that offers 5 hours of continuous, high-quality audio playtime. Featured with durable, waterproof fabric materials, JBL Link 10 is ready to outlast all your adventures. And with the Chromecast built-in, you can instantly start streaming to JBL Link 10 from your favorite music apps.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. This speaker is packed with a ton of features, and at just $40 you can discover them all for yourself. Seriously, $40 for this speaker is just insane, regardless if it’s a refurb. Either way, spending $40 to score yourself a new voice-activated speaker is a no-brainer. If not you, this would make a great gift.

