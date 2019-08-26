Quick, Super Mario Party for the Switch is just $40 right now

Without a doubt, one game we’re huge fans here at KnowTechie is Super Mario Party for the Nintendo Switch. It’s insanely fun, easy to learn, and fun for just about anyone who plays it. And today, Amazon is knocking off $20 for digital copies of the game. Meaning, you can download and play it today for just $40.

Nintendo doesn’t usually offer huge discounts on its games, so seeing a $20 discount on this game is pretty rare. Today’s price matches Prime Day’s pricing, so yea, one of the best prices for this game as of yet.

Seriously, if you own a Nintendo Switch, it would be a crime not to pick up this game. If you’ve been thinking about pulling the trigger on this game – today is the day.



