Raspberry Pi now has a computer baked into a freaking keyboard

If you’ve looked at the Raspberry Pi and thought it looked cool but just too much work to set up, you might like the newest iteration from the Raspberry Pi Foundation. The Raspberry Pi 400 wraps a Raspberry Pi in a keyboard, so you don’t have to worry about getting things like a case.

Just plug it into a monitor or TV, connect a power cord, and slot in a microSD card and you’re away. It’s the perfect tinker computer, or can even be used to help your kids with distance learning while their schools are closed.

Anyone who works with computers for a living knows that most end-users want a plug-and-play solution when they purchase, so this new form factor is a way to get more people interested in the flexible Raspberry Pi platform. It’s the modern equivalent of all of those early home computers, like the Commodore 64 or ZX Spectrum, and it looks great.

The Raspberry Pi 400 is a slightly upgraded version of the Raspberry Pi 4 from last year, with a quad-core 1.8GHz ARM CPU, 4GB of RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi-AC. The two microHDMI ports can output 4K at 60Hz, and it has two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 ports. Power is supplied via a USB-C port, storage is handled by a microSD card slot, and there’s a GPIO header for tinkering with things like external sensors.

It’s available today, for $70 if you just want the Raspberry Pi 400, or $100 if you want a bundle with a mouse, power supply, microSD card, HDMI cable, and beginner’s guide.

