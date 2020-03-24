Razer’s BlackWidow Essential mechanical keyboard is just $55 right now

Razer makes some of the best mechanical keyboards on the planet, and right now, the company’s BlackWidow essential keyboard is down to just $55 right now. It normally sells for $100, which makes this price one of the best prices we’ve seen to date on this.

The BlackWidow Essential keyboard is a barebones mechanical keyboard. You don’t get RGB lighting as you do on the regular BlackWidow keyboard, but you do get the classic green mechanical switches rated to 80,000,000 keystrokes. And all the keys are all programmable too.

If you’re someone who doesn’t care about all the bell and whistles, scoring this keyboard for just $55 is practically a no-brainer. If you plan on jumping on this, we suggest doing it sooner than later because this deal could expire anytime or until supplies run out. For more info, click the button below.

